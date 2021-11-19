Financial Contrast: Lannett (NYSE:LCI) vs. Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lannett and Viking Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lannett 0 1 0 0 2.00 Viking Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

Lannett currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 238.98%. Viking Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.57, suggesting a potential upside of 171.75%. Given Lannett’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lannett is more favorable than Viking Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Lannett and Viking Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lannett -83.58% -31.06% -1.77% Viking Therapeutics N/A -23.31% -22.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.1% of Lannett shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Viking Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Lannett shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Viking Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Lannett has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Therapeutics has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lannett and Viking Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lannett $478.78 million 0.16 -$363.48 million ($9.60) -0.18 Viking Therapeutics N/A N/A -$39.49 million ($0.71) -8.07

Viking Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lannett. Viking Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lannett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics beats Lannett on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lannett

Lannett Co., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

