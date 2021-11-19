Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) versus Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Critical Contrast

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Financial Institutions and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions 34.20% 15.57% 1.36% Zions Bancorporation, National Association 40.66% 16.21% 1.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Financial Institutions and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions $204.48 million 2.52 $38.33 million $4.41 7.39 Zions Bancorporation, National Association $2.94 billion 3.52 $539.00 million $7.09 9.34

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than Financial Institutions. Financial Institutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zions Bancorporation, National Association, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Financial Institutions has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Financial Institutions pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Financial Institutions has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Zions Bancorporation, National Association has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Financial Institutions and Zions Bancorporation, National Association, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Institutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Zions Bancorporation, National Association 1 7 8 1 2.53

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus price target of $63.89, suggesting a potential downside of 3.52%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than Financial Institutions.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats Financial Institutions on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Warsaw, NY.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington. The company was founded on February 17, 1961 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

