Financial Survey: Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) versus United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.1% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. United Security Bancshares pays out 88.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United Security Bancshares and Ballston Spa Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 22.26% 7.32% 0.72% Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $39.09 million 3.52 $8.96 million $0.50 16.20 Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United Security Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Summary

United Security Bancshares beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, mortgage loans, credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, automated teller machines, wire transfers, money market accounts, mobile banking, and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, CA.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank, which engages in personal and commercial banking. It provides banking, loan, investment, and management services. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

