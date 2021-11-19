Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Up 6.3%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) shot up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.86. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 81,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 388,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 153,397 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 1,212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

About Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

