First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) CFO Sells $645,237.60 in Stock

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $645,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:FA opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. First Advantage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,687,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,777,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,857,000 after purchasing an additional 27,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 359.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,735,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,722,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,821,000 after purchasing an additional 109,613 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

