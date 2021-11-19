First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,248,000 after buying an additional 865,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,437,000 after buying an additional 565,063 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,344,000 after purchasing an additional 551,348 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after purchasing an additional 550,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,607,000 after purchasing an additional 234,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $352.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.42. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.45 and a 52 week high of $364.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

