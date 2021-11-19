First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $3,822,259.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,262 shares of company stock worth $22,511,846 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK stock opened at $141.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.07. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.96 and a 1 year high of $143.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.43.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

