First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,194 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Bank of America increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,418 shares of company stock valued at $15,754,455 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $675.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 620.04, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $661.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

