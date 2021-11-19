First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,731,793,000 after buying an additional 166,366 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 3,446,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after buying an additional 139,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,352,000 after buying an additional 41,863 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI opened at $377.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.35. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.16 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.30.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.