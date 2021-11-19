First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 26.1% in the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.9% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 6,141 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,664 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.40 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The firm has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

