First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,101,000 after purchasing an additional 39,451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,023,000 after purchasing an additional 185,095 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cummins by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,411,000 after purchasing an additional 63,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cummins by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMI stock opened at $228.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.75. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $216.41 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

