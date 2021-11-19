First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases 228 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.8% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 8,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $193.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.71 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

