First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 3,217 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after purchasing an additional 857,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,266,000 after purchasing an additional 235,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $7,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 341,513 shares of company stock valued at $49,251,789. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG stock opened at $147.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $148.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.18.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

