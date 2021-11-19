First PREMIER Bank Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,390,034 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,298,000 after purchasing an additional 393,975 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,082,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,187,000 after buying an additional 488,002 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,840,000 after buying an additional 834,160 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.