First PREMIER Bank Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 24,083 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,001,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $116.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.83. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $75.27 and a 12-month high of $123.92.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.40%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

