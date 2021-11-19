First PREMIER Bank Sells 1,400 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $51.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

