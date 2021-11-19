First PREMIER Bank Sells 401 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.2% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $253.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.94. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $257.53. The firm has a market cap of $189.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.20%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

