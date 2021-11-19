First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 7,446 Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.94% of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNP. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

