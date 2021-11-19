First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,926 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $851,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 483,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,395,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATSG opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

