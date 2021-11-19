First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 219.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 271.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $35.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.70. The RMR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RMR shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

