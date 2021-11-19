First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,223 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.30% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 58.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 645,371 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 1,475.9% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 542,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 507,938 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,642,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 855.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 250,472 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 207.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 336,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 226,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQY opened at $16.36 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

