First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of RE/MAX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in RE/MAX by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in RE/MAX by 4.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

NYSE RMAX opened at $30.91 on Friday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.54 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $583.92 million, a PE ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RE/MAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.