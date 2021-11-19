First US Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:FUSB)

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

First US Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First US Bancshares stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.70. First US Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First US Bancshares stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 300.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of First US Bancshares worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Thomasville, AL.

