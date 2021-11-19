Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading Up 5.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) were up 5.6% on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $28.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fisker traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.22. Approximately 163,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,071,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fisker by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,167,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,020,000 after buying an additional 7,551,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fisker by 3,548.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after buying an additional 3,101,346 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at $41,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fisker by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,509,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,471,000 after buying an additional 2,294,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at $28,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 16.65 and a current ratio of 18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

