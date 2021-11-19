FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 12.48%.

Shares of FLNG stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.33. FLEX LNG has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.57%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FLEX LNG stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,123 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.21% of FLEX LNG worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

