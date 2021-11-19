Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Separately, Greenridge Global raised Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of FSI stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.75. 47,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.22. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. Equities analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

