Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP Brian K. Robbins Sells 6,191 Shares of Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FND stock opened at $133.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.30. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 36.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 172.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

