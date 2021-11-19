Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PUI. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 142.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 19,301 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter.

PUI stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $35.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.216 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

