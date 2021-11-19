Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $327,000 in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $109.48 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $113.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.82.

