Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.06% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 135.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 387,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after acquiring an additional 222,973 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $215,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 31,471 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $49.74 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06.

