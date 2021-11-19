Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 2,204 Shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

