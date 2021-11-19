Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 8,655 Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LVHD opened at $37.74 on Friday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

