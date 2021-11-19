Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 25,116 Shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,116 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OEPWU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

Shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.