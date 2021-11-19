Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 7,152 Shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 109,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,494 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 2,804.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDNA opened at $47.66 on Friday. iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $40.84 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.90.

