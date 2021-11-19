Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FLR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of FLR opened at $22.52 on Monday. Fluor has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

