Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FLR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.33.
Shares of FLR opened at $22.52 on Monday. Fluor has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
