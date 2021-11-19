Flutter Entertainment (PDYPY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS: PDYPY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/5/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/4/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/4/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/4/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

11/4/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/27/2021 – Flutter Entertainment is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/24/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $77.66 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.48.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

