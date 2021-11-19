Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a £175 ($228.64) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £190 ($248.24) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £170.90 ($223.28) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($252.16) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a £117 ($152.86) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of £164.85 ($215.38).

Shares of FLTR opened at £115.05 ($150.31) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £20.19 billion and a PE ratio of -276.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of £140.25 and a 200 day moving average of £136.31. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of £115.05 ($150.31) and a 52-week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

