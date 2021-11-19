Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.13

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.13 and last traded at $68.69, with a volume of 8739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.21.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

