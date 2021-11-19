Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $460.00

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 460 ($6.01) and last traded at GBX 1,550 ($20.25), with a volume of 9679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,555 ($20.32).

The stock has a market cap of £925.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,547.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,420.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

