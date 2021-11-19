Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.53-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.01. Foot Locker also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.530-$7.600 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FL shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.37.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded down $6.88 on Friday, hitting $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,901,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,106. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.08. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $36.94 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Foot Locker stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

