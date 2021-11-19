Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.530-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Foot Locker also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.53-7.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded down $6.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,881,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,908. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $36.94 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.08. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 12.36%.

FL has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an underperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.37.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Foot Locker stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Foot Locker worth $26,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.