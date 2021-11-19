Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$2.75 to C$3.00. The stock traded as high as C$3.09 and last traded at C$3.07, with a volume of 222073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.16. The stock has a market cap of C$708.56 million and a P/E ratio of -118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foran Mining Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

