Formula Systems (1985) (FORTY) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) is one of 56 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Formula Systems (1985) to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

0.1% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Formula Systems (1985) $1.93 billion $46.78 million 37.99 Formula Systems (1985) Competitors $2.01 billion $188.71 million 25.01

Formula Systems (1985)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Formula Systems (1985). Formula Systems (1985) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula Systems (1985) 2.29% 4.70% 2.06% Formula Systems (1985) Competitors -3.09% -4.17% 6.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Formula Systems (1985) and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula Systems (1985) 0 0 0 0 N/A Formula Systems (1985) Competitors 331 1440 2327 75 2.51

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential downside of 0.80%. Given Formula Systems (1985)’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Formula Systems (1985) has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Formula Systems (1985) has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Formula Systems (1985)’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Formula Systems (1985) pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Formula Systems (1985) pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 31.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Formula Systems (1985) has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Formula Systems (1985) lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) rivals beat Formula Systems (1985) on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.