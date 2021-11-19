Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Fortinet by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $343.51 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.17 and a 12-month high of $355.35. The company has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.60.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,451 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,033 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.09.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

