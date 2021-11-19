Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4248 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Fortis has raised its dividend payment by 15.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fortis has a payout ratio of 73.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fortis to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.1%.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of FTS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.52. The stock had a trading volume of 537,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,172. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Fortis has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortis stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.