Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) shot up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.06. 83,378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,207,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSM. TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.45.

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $162.57 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

