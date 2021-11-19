Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) shot up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.06. 83,378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,207,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSM. TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.45.
The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.
About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
Further Reading: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.