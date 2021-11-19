Foundation Resource Management Inc. Boosts Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,133 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up approximately 2.6% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $11,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after buying an additional 92,907 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 51.8% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,439,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $112,492,000 after buying an additional 1,855,845 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 50.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,135 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 42.7% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 269,594 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 80,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $20.59. 323,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,464,215. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.