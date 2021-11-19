Foundation Resource Management Inc. Buys 4,897 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,144,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Lumen Technologies makes up approximately 6.0% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $26,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,120,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,284,000 after acquiring an additional 471,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,966,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $13.47. 119,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,605,919. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

