Foundation Resource Management Inc. Makes New Investment in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 571,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,000. GrafTech International comprises about 1.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EAF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 661.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,083,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,639,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,868,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,646 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,540,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 780.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,794,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,001 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrafTech International stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.03. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $347.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, Director Jean-Marc Germain acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $446,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $588,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

