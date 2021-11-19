Founders Capital Management Buys Shares of 130 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after buying an additional 97,239 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Biogen by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,830,000 after acquiring an additional 189,746 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after acquiring an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Biogen by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,253,000 after buying an additional 75,020 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded Biogen to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.91.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $255.88. 12,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.52 and a 200-day moving average of $312.12. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.40 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

